Hicks’ Mike Charrier departs as girls’ basketball coach

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - One of the state’s active leaders in wins and state championship titles as a girls’ basketball coach is departing from Hicks High School.

Mike Charrier announced he is stepping away after 13 seasons with the Lady Pirates, according to BWS Sports.

Under Charrier, Hicks became one of the state’s biggest powerhouses that saw the Lady Pirates win four consecutive state titles between 2019-2022.

During that time, he also sent a handful of players to the collegiate level. During his time at Hicks, Coach Charrier faced much adversity during his team’s historic run. Hicks High School was severely damaged after Hurricane Laura devastated Louisiana. This includes losing their basketball gym.

For two years, Hicks played without a home gym, resorting to playing home games on the road and even practicing drills on a dirt court behind the school.

However, during this time, Coach Charrier helped lead his team to two more state titles.

“After an incredible 13 years at Hicks High School, many lifelong memories have been made,” said Coach Charrier in a statement posted by BWS Sports. “God positioned and surrounded me with incredible people that will forever be part of my story.”

