LHSAA releases 2023 baseball playoff brackets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletics Association has released the brackets for the 2023 high school baseball playoffs. The playoffs will feature plenty of our local teams as they make their run to Sulphur. See where your team is seeded below:

NON-SELECT

DIVISION I #13 Natchitoches Central vs #20 Benton

DIVISION II #10 Grant vs #23 Morgan City

DIVISION III #8 Winnfield - First Round Bye #6 Rosepine - First Round Bye #10 Jena vs #23 Independence #15 Many vs #18 Jewel Sumner

DIVISION IV #8 Oakdale - First Round Bye #4 Montgomery- First Round Bye #6 LaSalle- First Round Bye #15 Gueydan vs #18 Pickering

DIVISION V #8 Hicks - First Round Bye #5 Anacoco - First Round Bye #12 Calvin vs #21 Holden #11 Fairview vs #22 Maurepas



SELECT

DIVISION I #3 ASH - First Round Bye #6 Pineville - First Round Bye #12 Tioga - First Round Bye

DIVISION II #6 Buckeye - First Round Bye #15 Bolton vs #18 Peabody

DIVISION III #7 Menard - First Round Bye #15 Glenmora vs Metairie Park Country Day

DIVISION IV #16 St. Mary’s vs #17 St. Edmond

DIVISION V #1 Avoyelles Public Charter - First Round Bye #3 Grace Christian - First Round Bye #6 Oak Hill - First Round Bye #7 Downsville vs #10 Alexandria Country Day



