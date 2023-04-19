LHSAA releases 2023 baseball playoff brackets
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletics Association has released the brackets for the 2023 high school baseball playoffs. The playoffs will feature plenty of our local teams as they make their run to Sulphur. See where your team is seeded below:
NON-SELECT
- DIVISION I
- #13 Natchitoches Central vs #20 Benton
- DIVISION II
- #10 Grant vs #23 Morgan City
- DIVISION III
- #8 Winnfield - First Round Bye
- #6 Rosepine - First Round Bye
- #10 Jena vs #23 Independence
- #15 Many vs #18 Jewel Sumner
- DIVISION IV
- #8 Oakdale - First Round Bye
- #4 Montgomery- First Round Bye
- #6 LaSalle- First Round Bye
- #15 Gueydan vs #18 Pickering
- DIVISION V
- #8 Hicks - First Round Bye
- #5 Anacoco - First Round Bye
- #12 Calvin vs #21 Holden
- #11 Fairview vs #22 Maurepas
SELECT
- DIVISION I
- #3 ASH - First Round Bye
- #6 Pineville - First Round Bye
- #12 Tioga - First Round Bye
- DIVISION II
- #6 Buckeye - First Round Bye
- #15 Bolton vs #18 Peabody
- DIVISION III
- #7 Menard - First Round Bye
- #15 Glenmora vs Metairie Park Country Day
- DIVISION IV
- #16 St. Mary’s vs #17 St. Edmond
- DIVISION V
- #1 Avoyelles Public Charter - First Round Bye
- #3 Grace Christian - First Round Bye
- #6 Oak Hill - First Round Bye
- #7 Downsville vs #10 Alexandria Country Day
