Louisiana Housing Corporation’s Housing assistance program for essential employees expands

Buying a house in this market and this economy can be a tough one.
By Alece Courville
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Buying a house in this market and this economy can be a tough one.

Launched earlier this year, Louisiana Housing Corporation rolled out “Keys for Service.”

The first-of-its-kind program provides down payment and closing cost assistance to Louisiana’s essential workers.

Prior to its expansion, active, full-time first responders and certified teachers were eligible for the assistance.

The program now offers that same help to healthcare employees.

The program, which previously had a maximum annual household income limit of $110,000, has increased the limit to $125,000, allowing even more Louisiana residents to take advantage of the benefits.

Eligible borrowers can receive 4% down payment assistance based on a 30-year mortgage term.

The program is currently funded by $5 million in taxable bonds, but the next issuance will increase to $10 million.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Louisiana Ave
Alexandria police investigating shooting on Louisiana Avenue, Monroe Street
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
Winn Parish teen could be tried as an adult after allegedly killing father
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Calvin softball team to play playoff game two days after fatal shooting of head coach
Zachary Richards
Boyce police arrest Baton Rouge man on domestic abuse charges

Latest News

Crawfish for a Cause fundraiser benefiting Fostering Community
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
Henry Dorty Dubea
Trial set for Alexandria man accused of shooting and killing stepbrother
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School
Trial set for Alexandria man accused of shooting and killing stepbrother