LSUA is ready for rematch against LCU

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals are currently one game behind the LCU Wildcats. So, this weekend they will see if LCU will slip up against Texas A&M Texarkana.

The Generals already lost in their series against the Wildcats earlier in the year, so LCU holds the tiebreaker.

However, the Generals must handle their side of things as they host Houston-Victoria this weekend.

Head Coach Kody Gautreaux said that this weekend will be fun. First, they have to handle their business and then they can peek at the other side of the river.

“It’s really fun to see how all this will shape up at the end of the season,” said Gautreaux. “The players from both teams either played against one another in junior college or in high school, so it is fun to have that kind of competition. But, the best part of it all is that you will see good baseball from here on.”

LSUA will start their series on Thursday, April 20, against Houston-Victoria at home.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.