LSUA is ready for rematch against LCU

The LSUA Generals have been rolling over the past few weeks, and leading the way for them is their star utility player, Cameron Daigle.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals are currently one game behind the LCU Wildcats. So, this weekend they will see if LCU will slip up against Texas A&M Texarkana.

The Generals already lost in their series against the Wildcats earlier in the year, so LCU holds the tiebreaker.

However, the Generals must handle their side of things as they host Houston-Victoria this weekend.

Head Coach Kody Gautreaux said that this weekend will be fun. First, they have to handle their business and then they can peek at the other side of the river.

“It’s really fun to see how all this will shape up at the end of the season,” said Gautreaux. “The players from both teams either played against one another in junior college or in high school, so it is fun to have that kind of competition. But, the best part of it all is that you will see good baseball from here on.”

LSUA will start their series on Thursday, April 20, against Houston-Victoria at home.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident
Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
Amariya Alise Lewis has been FOUND
The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that claimed the...
Winn Parish juvenile facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Calvin softball team to play playoff game two days after fatal shooting of head coach
New name revealed for Pineville’s Camp Beauregard

Latest News

3 ASH baseball players sign letter of intent
Cameron Daigle leads the way in LSUA Baseball’s hot streak
LSUA is ready for rematch against LCU
High School Softball: ASH vs Riverdale
High School Softball: Tioga vs Lafayette