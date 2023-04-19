Remains found in Slidell nearly 30 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - More than 30 years after remains were discovered near Slidell, a cold case involving the death of a Lafourche Parish mom has now opened back up.

22-year-old Paula Boudreaux disappeared from Golden Meadow in 1986, last seen at her parents’ house. Nearly three years later, authorities say remains were found in St. Tammany Parish, but at the time, they didn’t have the technology they have today.

The case ended up going cold. In October 2022, a tip to the “National Missing and Unidentified Person System,” also known as NAMUS, suggested authorities look into Boudreaux’s case and link the remains from 1986 to her disappearance.

That’s when the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office was contacted, and authorities from Lafourche and St. Tammany, along with the LSU FACES Lab, were able to team up and put these pieces together.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says this is just the first piece of the puzzle. Now, investigators have to figure out what happened to Boudreaux. This now criminal investigation is ongoing.

“Mrs. Boudreaux’s family has been left with unanswered questions for the past 33 years, but today, they can finally begin to have some closure,” said Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

“With that said, this is only the first piece of the puzzle. Now, our investigators will work with St. Tammany Parish investigators, and likely other jurisdictions as well, as we attempt to determine what happened to Mrs. Boudreaux. We hope this ongoing investigation displays our commitment to finding the truth in every case, even when it means waiting for the technology to catch up to that investigation. We also implore anyone who may have any information which might be helpful in this case to come forward.”

Authorities say at least, right now, Boudreaux’s family can get some closure.

LIVE: Press conference from St. Tammany Parish regarding Paula Boudreaux cold case investigation Posted by Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.