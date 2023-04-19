Trial set for Alexandria man accused of shooting and killing stepbrother

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man charged with second degree murder for the June 1, 2021 deadly shooting of his stepbrother at the Buhlow Lake boat launch will head to trial on Oct. 23.

Henry Dubea, 41, is accused of shooting and killing Henry Dorty, Jr. over an alleged domestic incident in Alexandria that reportedly developed into the shooting in Pineville. Dorty was shot multiple times, according to Pineville Police. Dubea left the scene, but ended up driving to the Rapides Parish courthouse to turn himself in.

There’s a status conference set for Aug. 2.

Dubea is represented by Bruce Burglass. Assistant District Attorney Gerry Weeks is prosecuting. The case is assigned to Judge Patricia Koch.

