APD: Suspect shot first; Warrant info revealed for Rapides Avenue deadly shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has officially released details concerning the shooting on April 17 in which a man was shot and killed by police after an attempted traffic stop on Rapides Avenue near the 12th Street intersection.

In a video message released to social media, APD interim police Chief Chad Gremillion revealed that the suspect pulled over was wanted on felony warrants for attempted second-degree murder.

”The vehicle was stopped, the suspect exited the vehicle, and immediately fired multiple shots at officers,” Gremillion said. “Eventually, the suspect was struck by return fire before fleeing in a wooded area where he succumbed to his injuries.”

No officers were harmed. Details about who the passenger in the vehicle was were not revealed.

Chief Gremillion also clarified that no chase occurred with the suspect.

“There was no chase, and there was no standoff at any point,“ he said.

Furthermore, he wanted to make it clear that the use of deadly force was only used as a last resort.

”I take no pleasure when force escalates to a deadly encounter,” Gremillion said. “We teach de-escalation, but this is not always possible due to choices that people make.”

Chief Gremillion said the incident was reviewed using videos depicting the incident from various points of view. The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations has been asked to conduct an independent investigation to document and present video for public use. They have not released any video yet.

At this time, the name of the suspect has still not been released.

