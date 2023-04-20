Fairview’s Bella Smith signs NLI to further basketball career at LSUA

Grant, La. (KALB) - Fairview’s Bella Smith inked her National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the LSUA Lady Generals.

Smith has won multiple state championships with the Fairview Lady Panthers. This past season, the Lady Panthers won State Runner-Up in Non-Select Division V.

She played in the LHSCA All-Star Game on the West team this past March.

“I have been waiting for this day for a long time and just being able to sign that piece of paper in front of all my friends and family is just a dream come true,” said Smith after signing. “Ever since I was little, I always dreamed big about going to play at the next level and now that I am actually here, it is unreal. Whenever I stepped foot on campus, Coach Perkins and the team were so welcoming. They just made me feel like a family and that is what I feel here at Fairview. So, I want to take what I have here and bring it over there, that is where I feel most at home.”

