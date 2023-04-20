Louisiana guardsmen, soldiers receiving statewide training this weekend

By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FT. POLK, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, April 20, guardsmen alongside active duty soldiers at Fort Polk in Leesville participated in a statewide disaster exercise.

Protecting critical infrastructure is crucial after a major weather event, and that was the goal of Thursday’s exercise. The exercise is an annual event, organized and coordinated by the Louisiana National Guard and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to test the capabilities of various state, local and federal agencies.

Several soldiers who trained said it is only a matter of time, as it was not long ago when the training they received here was used after Hurricane Ida.

“Yes, this is very important training,” said PFC Kevin Keegan. “It is good to know, and it is good that we train on it, soldiers out there not knowing what to do when certain events happen”

Soldiers will also participate in air search and rescue mission training Friday, April 21, at Lake Buhlow in Pineville.

