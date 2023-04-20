Man cited for illegally hunting turkeys near Leesville

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana man faces possible fines and jail time after he was accused of illegally hunting turkeys in Vernon Parish.

Noah K. Joffrion, 21, of Hessmer, admitted to knowingly hunting turkeys over a baited area, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

An agent spotted Joffrion hunting in a ground blind near Gill Hunt Road on April 1, according to LDWF. Agents had found whole corn on the ground in the area two weeks earlier.

Hunting turkeys over a baited area brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

