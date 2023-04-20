New details unveiled about deadly May 2021 hit and run allegedly involving courthouse employee

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A scheduled pretrial for David Brett Westmoreland, 62, of Alexandria, didn’t move forward in the Rapides Parish courthouse on Thursday after the ad-hoc judge appointed to the case, Jimmie Peters, was unable to physically attend the hearing.

Westmoreland is charged with vehicular homicide and hit and run for the May 1, 2021 crash in which he is accused of hitting Donnie Cayer, 48, of Alexandria, with his truck, while Cayer was riding his bicycle with his son on Horseshoe Drive in Alexandria. He is also accused of leaving the scene. Westmoreland has pleaded “not guilty.”

An ad-hoc judge was appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to the case in May 2021 after all seven 9th Judicial District Court judges recused themselves due to Westmoreland’s employment at the time as a juvenile probation officer who worked in the courthouse.

At the time, Westmoreland’s defense attorney, Mike Small, called the recusal “completely appropriate under the circumstances.”

The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office did not recuse itself from the case. District Attorney Phillip Terrell gave his reasoning for that decision in May 2021.

“My appreciation, Mr. Westmoreland works for the juvenile probation, which is run by the judges,” said Terrell. “And, therefore as a juvenile probation officer, he was a direct employee of the judges office. I’m not aware of a conflict that we would have in connection with that case.”

News Channel 5 has learned new details about the crash that led to Westmoreland’s arrest. According to information in a police report narrative, that was written by Cpl. Matthew Delaney, an Alexandria Police Department officer who was dispatched to the scene at 6:16 p.m. and wrote a report after the crash, a witness told police that he was westbound on Horseshoe Drive when he observed two bicyclists traveling eastbound.

“[Witness] stated that the bicyclist that was struck, Billy Cayer, was near the white fog line and that the second bicyclist was in the grass off of the roadway. [Witness] advised that vehicle #1 (Westmoreland’s vehicle) was also eastbound and approaching Cayer from the rear. [Witness] stated that vehicle #1 struck Cayer from the rear. [Witness] advised that Cayer was ejected into the air from the bicycle and came to rest in the grass. [Witness] stated that vehicle #1 continued to drive eastbound on Horseshoe Drive.”

We learned from the report that the witness had a passenger who also witnessed Cayer get hit. The passenger told police that the witness pulled over and started CPR on Cayer, and another person, a nurse practitioner, stopped to assist with the CPR.

“[Passenger] advised that she did not see vehicle #1 return to the scene until after APD arrived. I asked [passenger] to estimate the time before vehicle #1 returned and she stated around 10 minutes.”

Cayer was pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m.

The report states that Westmoreland provided a breath sample with a reading of .137g% BAC. He also voluntarily provided a blood sample. At some point after that, the officer stated that he received a call from defense attorney Mike Small, who identified himself as Westmoreland’s attorney. The officer wrote that he told Small that he would no longer ask Westmoreland any questions about the incident.

In Louisiana, a conviction of vehicular homicide carries a fine between $2,000 and $15,000, and an imprisonment term with or without hard labor for not less than five years, nor more than 30 years. At least three years of the sentence of imprisonment must be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Under the statute, the definition of vehicular homicide includes that certain conditions be met, including that “the operator’s blood alcohol concentration is 0.08 percent or more by weight based upon grams of alcohol per one hundred cubic centimeters of blood.”

In Louisiana, a conviction of hit and run when a death is involved carries a fine of not more than $5,000 or imprisonment with or without hard labor of not more than 10 years, or both.

When News Channel 5 arrived to the courthouse on Thursday and inquired about which courtroom the pretrial would take place in, we were told by the bailiffs that the matter would be held in the judge’s chambers. Cayer’s family, who also inquired about which courtroom the matter would take place in, was told the same.

The victim’s advocate for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office took the Cayer family and News Channel 5 to the judge’s floor. Later, all were moved down to the district attorney’s office. That’s when the family met in a conference with Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders.

Cayer’s sister, Cynthia, told News Channel 5 that she was informed by the district attorney’s office that a phone conference took place with the judge and that the matter was still set for trial the week of June 18.

