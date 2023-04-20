Over 108 pounds of cocaine seized in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Texas man was arrested in Pineville after deputies found over 108 lbs. of cocaine in his possession.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies assigned to the RADE (Rapides Area Drug Enforcement) Unit Highway Interdiction Team, were conducting a patrol on Hwy 28 East in Pineville on April 18. They saw the driver of a semi-tractor trailer truck commit a traffic violation and they conducted a stop for improper lane use near Hwy 28 and Hwy 3128, Paper Mill Cutoff Road.

The driver was identified as Jose Calderon, 56, from Edinburg, Texas. Canine “Izzy” was deployed to do a free air sniff of the tractor trailer. Izzy made a positive alert to possible narcotics.

From a thorough search of the tractor trailer, deputies found 35 kilos of powder cocaine. The total weight of the packages was over 108 pounds. Deputies placed Calderon under arrest and he was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked. He is charged with improper lane usage, obstruction of drivers view windshield, possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Calderon is being held on a $500,000 bond. Deputies also impounded the tractor trailer rig.

