Pineville coaching icon inducted into La. HS Sports Hall of Fame

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The legendary coaching career of former Pineville head basketball and softball coach Jackie Laborde Monkhouse was honored on Tuesday, April 18, as she was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Monkhouse is known around Central Louisiana for her garden in the summertime and her Christmas light shows in the winter, but before that, she had a successful stint at Pineville.

She was hired in the mid-1970s at the school at just 21 years old and was charged with starting a girls’ basketball and softball team that did not previously exist on campus. Over the next 33 years, she captured four state championships, including in the year 1983, where Monkhouse led her team to a basketball and softball title just a few weeks apart. Monkhouse said while she is able to celebrate her accomplishments now that got her to the Hall of Fame, it did not come without some difficulties at the beginning of the journey.

“Needless to say it was not easy,” said Monkhouse in an interview for her Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “There was no junior high program, and up until this day, I don’t know who came up with the bright idea of starting a high school program before a junior high program, but it was what it was. The challenge was great. We won six games that year and finished with a 6-16 record. It was probably six games more than we expected to win.”

Those six wins in her first year would turn into 642 wins on the hardwood over the next three decades for Monkhouse as she became one of the most successful coaches in Central Louisiana during her time. She credits her hall of fame career to the players for buying into the program early on, even when it did not have much to offer.

“Forty-nine years after I took my first step into Pineville High School, here I sit now with grey hair and wrinkles,” said Monkhouse on her journey to the prestigious class. “I can’t begin to tell you how thrilled I am to be a part of a very elite group of people that have made so many contributions to high school sports in the state of Louisiana.”

Monkhouse was one of 10 inductees in the 2023 La. HS Sports Hall of Fame class.

