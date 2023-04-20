RPSO investigating body found on LA Highway 1 North

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in the 7000 block of LA Highway 1 North on Thursday, April 20.

RPSO said personnel with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development mowing crews located the body in the ditch at approximately 10:36 am.

RPSO is blocking the roadway as they conduct their investigation. Due to the evidence found at the scene, RPSO is treating this as a homicide.

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes until the scene is clear.

No further information is available at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information on this homicide, they are asked to contact RPSO at (318) 473-6700, Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867 or local law enforcement.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

