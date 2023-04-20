WATCH: Rare hybrid solar eclipse seen in few places around the world

A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday. (Source: Terra Australias)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) – A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday.

It was one of the few places in the world that was able to see the cosmic event.

Visitors from across the country, and the world, poured into the Town of Exmouth to get a glimpse of this rare solar event, when the sun, the Earth and the moon aligned to awe-inspiring effect.

Scientists, eclipse hunters and enthusiasts could be seen on Wednesday gearing up for the occasion at the viewing site in the town.

