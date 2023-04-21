Help wanted identifying suspects in Pollock area theft
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the people in the photos above.
They are wanted for a felony theft that occurred near Pollock.
If you know who they are, please call 627-3261, or they can be reported anonymously at www.grantso.org
