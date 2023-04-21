Help wanted identifying suspects in Pollock area theft

(Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the people in the photos above.

They are wanted for a felony theft that occurred near Pollock.

If you know who they are, please call 627-3261, or they can be reported anonymously at www.grantso.org

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating a body found on LA Highway 1 North.
RPSO investigating body found on LA Highway 1 North
RADE agents seized over 108 pounds of cocaine.
Over 108 pounds of cocaine seized in Pineville
David Westmoreland (with victim Donnie Cayer)
New details unveiled about deadly May 2021 hit and run allegedly involving courthouse employee
APD: Suspect shot first; Warrant info revealed for Rapides Avenue deadly shooting
In its first public meeting, Cleco Power attempted to answer questions on residents’ minds...
Cleco holds first community meeting on Project Diamond Vault

Latest News

Training for the Louisiana National Guard continued Friday at Fort Buhlow in Pineville.
Second day of training focuses on water rescues for members of the Louisiana National Guard
LSUA broke ground on its Martin Family Student Success Center on April 21, 2023.
LSUA expecting $13 million student success center by 2023
Second arrest made in shooting death of Calvin High School coach
Reddex Washington Jr. running for state representative for District 26