‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Deputies remove wild cat caught in vehicle

Deputies in Wisconsin rescued a trapped bobcat that was caught in a vehicle. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock, Dominique O'Neill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin responded to a unique call this week.

“I have a bobcat in my car,” is what a caller told a dispatcher in Portage County, according to WSAW.

Deputies with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was a legitimate call for help Tuesday evening.

A driver told first responders that they didn’t see anything but heard their vehicle strike something. Assuming it was road debris, they got out of their vehicle to take a closer look and ended up seeing a bobcat inside the front bumper.

“You could imagine the shock they were in to find a bobcat in their vehicle,” Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said. “My deputies are really good at solving problems, but this one baffled them. So we called in reinforcements with conservation warden Bryan Lockman.”

The team jumped into action once getting a game plan together and was able to free the cat from the vehicle.

Deputies said they moved the bobcat to the bed of a pickup truck and released it back into the wild where it initially got stuck on the road.

According to Lukas, no one was seriously injured, including the driver and the bobcat.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating a body found on LA Highway 1 North.
RPSO investigating body found on LA Highway 1 North
RADE agents seized over 108 pounds of cocaine.
Over 108 pounds of cocaine seized in Pineville
David Westmoreland (with victim Donnie Cayer)
New details unveiled about deadly May 2021 hit and run allegedly involving courthouse employee
APD: Suspect shot first; Warrant info revealed for Rapides Avenue deadly shooting
In its first public meeting, Cleco Power attempted to answer questions on residents’ minds...
Cleco holds first community meeting on Project Diamond Vault

Latest News

FILE -Former land speed record holder Craig Breedlove reaches for his helmet prior to making...
Craig Breedlove, daring land-speed recordholder, dies at 86
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
FILE - A Lyft ride-hailing vehicle is parked near Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on April...
Lyft gears up to make ‘significant’ layoffs under new CEO
Natchitoches man convicted by federal jury of drug, firearms charges
Competitors from several area schools participated in the Louisiana Special Olympics Red Rive...
NSU hosts Special Olympics Red River Games