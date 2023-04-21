LSU-Ole Miss Game 1 start time changed due to weather forecast

LSU Baseball
LSU Baseball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - LSU announced the start time for Game 1 of the Tiger baseball team at Ole Miss has been changed due to the weather forecast.

The first pitch will now be thrown at 8:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

No. 1 LSU (29-7, 9-5 SEC) will look to reach .500 in conference play against Ole Miss (21-16, 3-12 SEC).

Junior right-hander Paul Skenes (6-1) will take the mound for the Tigers.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating a body found on LA Highway 1 North.
RPSO investigating body found on LA Highway 1 North
RADE agents seized over 108 pounds of cocaine.
Over 108 pounds of cocaine seized in Pineville
David Westmoreland (with victim Donnie Cayer)
New details unveiled about deadly May 2021 hit and run allegedly involving courthouse employee
APD: Suspect shot first; Warrant info revealed for Rapides Avenue deadly shooting
In its first public meeting, Cleco Power attempted to answer questions on residents’ minds...
Cleco holds first community meeting on Project Diamond Vault