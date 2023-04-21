LSU-Ole Miss Game 1 start time changed due to weather forecast
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - LSU announced the start time for Game 1 of the Tiger baseball team at Ole Miss has been changed due to the weather forecast.
The first pitch will now be thrown at 8:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The game can be seen on SEC Network+.
No. 1 LSU (29-7, 9-5 SEC) will look to reach .500 in conference play against Ole Miss (21-16, 3-12 SEC).
Junior right-hander Paul Skenes (6-1) will take the mound for the Tigers.
