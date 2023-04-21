LSUA expecting $13 million student success center by 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA broke ground on its Martin Family Student Success Center Friday, April 21.

The $13 million dollar career center is designed to become the connection between students in class learning and the professional development they will need to enter the workforce.

The career center will provide a range of services to help them explore career options as well as connect with employers. Governor John Bel Edwards made the opening remarks and praised the school’s academic successes and steady growth during his time as governor.

The expected completion is in Fall 2023.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.