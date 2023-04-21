Man pleads guilty in federal court to child porn charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man faces “significant” prison time after pleading guilty in federal court on Friday, April 21, to child porn charges, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr.

He said Norman LeBlanc, 34, of Morganza, entered the plea before US District Judge John deGravelles to production and attempted production of child pornography.

Gathe explained that in addition to imprisonment, LeBlanc faces a fine and a period of supervised release, which includes registering as a sex offender.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Information provided by U.S. Dept. of Justice:

According to the indictment, on or about November 17, 2021, LeBlanc produced and attempted to produce videos and images that depict a minor child engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Leblanc recorded a video of the minor in the bathroom and intentionally made still shots from the video that focused and zoomed in on the minor’s genitals. In creating these images, LeBlanc intended to produce child pornography and to depict a minor child engaged in lascivious exhibition of their genitals and pubic area. LeBlanc knowingly used the Mobile App and a smartphone to transmit the visual depictions of the minor via the internet to an undercover agent in North Carolina.

