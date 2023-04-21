Man pleads guilty in federal court to child porn charges

Norman LeBlanc
Norman LeBlanc(Office of Louisiana Attorney General)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man faces “significant” prison time after pleading guilty in federal court on Friday, April 21, to child porn charges, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr.

He said Norman LeBlanc, 34, of Morganza, entered the plea before US District Judge John deGravelles to production and attempted production of child pornography.

RELATED: Pointe Coupee Parish man arrested on child pornography charges

Gathe explained that in addition to imprisonment, LeBlanc faces a fine and a period of supervised release, which includes registering as a sex offender.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Information provided by U.S. Dept. of Justice:

According to the indictment, on or about November 17, 2021, LeBlanc produced and attempted to produce videos and images that depict a minor child engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Leblanc recorded a video of the minor in the bathroom and intentionally made still shots from the video that focused and zoomed in on the minor’s genitals. In creating these images, LeBlanc intended to produce child pornography and to depict a minor child engaged in lascivious exhibition of their genitals and pubic area. LeBlanc knowingly used the Mobile App and a smartphone to transmit the visual depictions of the minor via the internet to an undercover agent in North Carolina.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating a body found on LA Highway 1 North.
RPSO investigating body found on LA Highway 1 North
RADE agents seized over 108 pounds of cocaine.
Over 108 pounds of cocaine seized in Pineville
David Westmoreland (with victim Donnie Cayer)
New details unveiled about deadly May 2021 hit and run allegedly involving courthouse employee
APD: Suspect shot first; Warrant info revealed for Rapides Avenue deadly shooting
In its first public meeting, Cleco Power attempted to answer questions on residents’ minds...
Cleco holds first community meeting on Project Diamond Vault

Latest News

Reddex Washington
Reddex Washington Jr. running for state representative for District 26
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Second arrest made in shooting death of Calvin High School coach
LSU Baseball
LSU-Ole Miss Game 1 start time changed due to weather forecast
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of selling...
Man accused of selling drugs out of church indicted in federal court
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video