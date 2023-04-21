Natchitoches man convicted by federal jury of drug, firearms charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Louis Vernon Jackson, 38, of Natchitoches, was convicted by a federal jury on April 20, 2023, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty presided over the four-day trial in Alexandria. Jackson was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of firearms and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The jury acquitted Jackson of one count of possession with intent to distribute tramadol and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Vernon was involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy with seven other co-defendants between December 1, 2019, through at least May 13, 2020. Agents began an investigation into these illegal drug trafficking activities of Jackson and his co-defendants. On April 16, 2020, while conducting surveillance, agents observed Jackson meet an individual at a Natchitoches motel and suspected them of selling drugs from this location. Jackson and the individual left in his vehicle and were subsequently stopped by law enforcement. Agents found keys to a room at the motel on Jackson’s person. Further investigation led to a search warrant being issued for the motel room and agents found a Marlin rifle, a loaded SCCY 9mm pistol, loaded extended magazines and ammunition inside the motel room. As a convicted felon, Jackson was prohibited from having any firearm or ammunition in his possession.

After his release on bond from the Natchitoches incident, on May 13, 2020, agents conducted surveillance of a hotel in the Alexandria area and observed Jackson at the hotel. Agents executed a search warrant of Jackson’s hotel room and found a large amount of methamphetamine and a digital scale, as well as over $11,000 in cash.

The remaining seven co-defendants have each pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in subsequent proceedings.

“This was the culmination of an investigation that spanned multiple federal districts from Louisiana to Mississippi, and we are grateful for this joint investigation and the jury’s work in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “This defendant has a history of selling illegal narcotics which will result in a sentencing enhancement. We look forward to the anticipated sentencing hearing where each of the defendants in this case will be held accountable for their actions. We will not tolerate the distribution of methamphetamine and illegal firearm possession in the Western District of Louisiana.”

Jackson faces a minimum sentence of 15 years up to life in prison on each of the drug charges due to a sentencing enhancement based on his past criminal history. He also faces up to 10 years in prison on the firearms charge, a total of up to 15 years of supervised release and a fine of up to $20,000,000.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cytheria D. Jernigan and Brian C. Flanagan.

