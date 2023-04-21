New state laws generated rise in school book bans, advocacy group says

FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.
FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.(Source: CNN/KPTV/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Book bans are on the rise as the public school year draws to a close, and one report says nearly a third of them are a direct result of new, restrictive state laws.

PEN America, a literary and free expression advocacy organization, wrote Thursday that 874 titles were banned in the second half of 2022.

The most bans are in five states: Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina.

The most targeted books addressed ideas of self-discovery, racism and gender identity.

Some politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dismiss the increase as a hoax, but the PEN America CEO argues that constituents are not fooled.

The report also acknowledges that the closing of entire school libraries indicates that the true scale of book censorship could be even worse than it appears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating a body found on LA Highway 1 North.
RPSO investigating body found on LA Highway 1 North
RADE agents seized over 108 pounds of cocaine.
Over 108 pounds of cocaine seized in Pineville
David Westmoreland (with victim Donnie Cayer)
New details unveiled about deadly May 2021 hit and run allegedly involving courthouse employee
APD: Suspect shot first; Warrant info revealed for Rapides Avenue deadly shooting
Student dies after going into cardiac arrest at Jena High School

Latest News

FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Elon Musk’s Twitter drops government-funded media labels
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill Wednesday banning gender-affirming...
North Dakota governor signs gender-affirming care ban
This handout photo released by telegram channel of Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city