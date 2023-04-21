NSU hosts Special Olympics Red River Games

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Student-athletes from 13 area schools and groups competed in Louisiana Special Olympics and Arts Festival on April 18. Games took place at Northwestern State University’s Walter P. Ledet Track and Field Complex for a morning of competition and celebration.

Students from L.P. Vaughn, Fairview-Alpha, Goldonna, Lakeview, Natchitoches Central, Provencal, Natchitoches Jr. High, Marthaville, Weaver, NSU Elementary Lab, NSU Middle Lab and Red River and the Natchitoches ARC participated.

NSU student volunteers made arts and crafts with students as an alternative to track and field competitions. (Leah Jackson / NSU)

The games were spearheaded by NSU’s Presidential Leadership Program as a community impact project to engage students with special needs along with their teachers and families. Primarily a track and field event, organizers also included arts and crafts for students not involved in the athletic competitions.

More than 300 volunteers from NSU and the community helped make the event possible by organizing and publicizing the event, managing logistics, leading craft projects and encouraging competitors as huggers and cheerleaders.

