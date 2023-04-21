Reddex Washington Jr. running for state representative for District 26

Reddex Washington
Reddex Washington(KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Reddex Washington, Jr., the Alexandria city councilman who represents District 1, is running for state representative for District 26. Washington is a Democrat.

That spot is currently held by another Democrat, Ed Larvadain III. Larvadain also happens to be a former Alexandria city councilman for District 1.

Washington told a group of supporters on Friday that commitments are a lifetime and he wants to be able to help Alexandria in a bigger way. He feels running for state representative is the best way to be there for the people.

He emphasized that this isn’t just about helping Alexandria, it’s about helping central Louisiana and the rest of the state.

“The biggest thing that I’m hearing so much of is economic development,” Washington said. “As I have been serving the community already, I have been working on a plan so that we can see an economic boost and keep it thriving in Alexandria. That’s one of the things that I want to bring to the capitol to help Central Louisiana and not just talk about our economic boost, but actually having it and putting that plan to work. As you have all heard by motto before, ‘Less Talk, More Action.’ I am ready to roll up my sleeves and put these plans to action.”

