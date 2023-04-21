Second arrest made in shooting death of Calvin High School coach

The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15 that claimed the life of the school’s head softball coach.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A second person has been arrested following the shooting death of Calvin High School Softball Coach Kevin Chad Camp, 51, that happened on April 15.

Jessica Shea, 42, of Winnfield, was arrested and charged with one count of obstruction of justice and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She is being held in the Winn Parish detention center. Bond has not yet been set.

This arrest comes after Kevin Camp’s 17-year-old son, Andrew Chad Camp, was arrested for his alleged connection to Camp’s death. Andrew, who is a minor, is being tried as an adult and has been charged with manslaughter. No bond has been set.

The Calvin High School softball team walked out on the field for their playoff game less than two days after their head coach was tragically killed.

