Second day of training focuses on water rescues for members of the Louisiana National Guard

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Training for the Louisiana National Guard continued at Fort Buhlow in Pineville on April 21.

Day two of state training focused on water rescue, and the high-water levels at Fort Buhlow provided the perfect place for the guardsmen to train.

The exercise is an annual event, organized and coordinated by the LANG and the Governor’s Office Of Homeland Security Emergency and Preparedness.

Training included high water rescues, sandbag drills and diverting water to safely extract anyone stranded. Louisiana is a state where the weather often changes without warning, so using these skills in a real emergency is not a question of if, but when.

“We are doing some partnership sharing, some compatibility sharing and some joint training,” said Lt. Col. Brian Plunk with the LANG. “This way we understand what their capabilities are, and they understand what our capabilities are when we need to provide our services for our citizens.”

LANG will continue training throughout the weekend.

