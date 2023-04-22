3 Cenla softball teams will play in the Division I Select quarterfinals

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans, Pineville Rebels and Tioga Indians are all in the quarterfinal round this year.

All three teams were eliminated before reaching Sulphur last year, so it is a different feel for them.

Another thing that is new for all three teams is the new format that happened over the summer with the Non-Select and the Select all in the bracket.

If ASH and Tioga win in the quarterfinal round, they will play each other for a spot in the championship game.

ASH will travel to John Curtis to play, while Tioga will host Acadiana, and Pineville will host Archbishop Chapelle.

All three games will happen on Saturday, April 22.

