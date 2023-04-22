Six Feet Above’s Mental Health and Wellness Festival in Alexandria

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Six Feet Above will host its Mental Health and Wellness Festival in downtown Alexandria on April 22.

The event will run from 8 a.m. until Noon in front of City Hall.

The free community event will feature music, vendors, food, self-care crafts, community resources and much more:

  • Free Yoga at 8 a.m. (Bring your own mat)
  • Mental Health Resource Fair at 9 a.m.
  • Mental Wellness Walk at 11 a.m.

For more information, call 318-625-8801.

