Six Feet Above’s Mental Health and Wellness Festival in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Six Feet Above will host its Mental Health and Wellness Festival in downtown Alexandria on April 22.

The event will run from 8 a.m. until Noon in front of City Hall.

The free community event will feature music, vendors, food, self-care crafts, community resources and much more:

Free Yoga at 8 a.m. (Bring your own mat)

Mental Health Resource Fair at 9 a.m.

Mental Wellness Walk at 11 a.m.

For more information, call 318-625-8801.

