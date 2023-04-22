Six Feet Above’s Mental Health and Wellness Festival in Alexandria
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Six Feet Above will host its Mental Health and Wellness Festival in downtown Alexandria on April 22.
The event will run from 8 a.m. until Noon in front of City Hall.
The free community event will feature music, vendors, food, self-care crafts, community resources and much more:
- Free Yoga at 8 a.m. (Bring your own mat)
- Mental Health Resource Fair at 9 a.m.
- Mental Wellness Walk at 11 a.m.
For more information, call 318-625-8801.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.