Alexandria Zoo hosts Earth Day celebration

Alexandria Zoo Earth Day
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Zoo celebrated Earth Day on Saturday by educating zoogoers about how to get involved in conservation.

Over 15 companies and organizations in Central Louisiana were invited to the Zoo to display how each of them is involved in conservation locally, through games and activities. Proctor & Gamble, RoyOMartin, Glass Act Recycling, Hometown Waste Services and many more participated.

“A big party for the planet today, we have invited multiple community exhibitors to share their conservation passions today,” said Catie Hirsh, Curator of Education at the Zoo. “The Zoo is always talking about our conservation passions with protecting wildlife and wild places, but we want to share what our community is doing. All the visitors that come now today are getting different activities and messages that are going to help them create pro-conservation actions in their daily lives.”

The Zoo was able to explain how it engages in conservation through programs like its species survival plan, which breeds threatened species. The Zoo also had keeper chats and storylines for certain animals that are most affected by habitat loss.

