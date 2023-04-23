One person dead after Pineville PD officer-involved shooting

RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April 23).(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Pineville Police Department officers shot and killed a suspect during an incident on Sunday, April 23.

According to RPSO, around 12:40 p.m., PPD officers responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute at a home off of Hwy 107. When officers arrived on the scene, an altercation began between the officers and a suspect, resulting in the officers shooting and killing the suspect.

The identity of the suspect that was shot and the details leading up to the shooting have not yet been released.

RPSO Chief of Staff and Public Information Officer Tommy Carnline told KALB that PPD Chief Darrell Basco asked RPSO to investigate the incident.

Tommy Carnline, RPSO Chief of Staff, PIO.

The investigation remains ongoing.

