Raymond Laborde Correctional Center hosts arts and crafts expo

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, April 22, the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center hosted an arts and crafts expo on the prison grounds, the first event of its kind at the facility.

Inmates were able to showcase their art, woodworking, metalworking and other creative skills at the expo. Members of the public were allowed to browse the works and purchase their favorites, with the money from the sales going back to the artists.

All of the works were made by hand by inmates in workshops and hobby craft rooms within the prison. Marcus Myers, the warden, said events like the arts and crafts expo are great for inmate rehabilitation.

“It’s a great tool for rehabilitation,” said Myers. “Not only does it help them cope with the time they have to spend in here, but they are also learning new things that they will be able to take with them home and be productive.”

Not only do arts and crafts provide a creative outlet for the inmates, but they also provide an incentive for good behavior as only well-behaved inmates are given the opportunity to participate in events like the arts and crafts expo.

“They reap the benefits of good behavior,” said Myers. " It helps not only the inmate population, but it helps the staff. As long as everybody is doing what they are supposed to be doing, then everyone is better off.”

Myers said an additional benefit of hosting an event like the arts and crafts expo is that it helps bridge the gap between the inmates and the community.

“We allowed the public today to come in and see a different side,” said Myers. “A lot of people when they think of prison they automatically think negative, but today they are able to come in and see the positive things that we do. So, we are really proud of the event and the things that it is going to accomplish not only for the offender population but for Avoyelles Parish and our community.”

Over 200 people attended the event, and RLCC is planning on hosting another expo in the fall.

