Second annual ‘Walk for Autism Awareness’

Walk for Autism
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated laced up their walking shoes Saturday, April 22, for the annual ‘Walk for Autism Awareness’.

Well over 100 people showed up Saturday and walked a mile around LSUAs campus to raise money for the university’s SPERO program.

The SPERO program is open to young people between the ages of 18 and 28 who have an identified developmental disability, completed high school, and are ineligible for regular college admission.

Kimberly Blade helped organize the event and says in only two years the turnout has tripled, adding that the SPERO program made a big difference in her nephews’ life.

“They just need a way to communicate and work and play and just have fun along with learning life skills,” said Blade. “He is considered on the spectrum, so there are things that he can do on his own, but there are a lot of things that he cannot do, and he needs that guidance. The SPERO program does that.”

The sorority also presented a $500 check to the university for its SPERO program.

