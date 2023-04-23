Tioga, Jena, Montgomery punch their tickets to Sulphur

Three more of our local teams punched their tickets to the semifinal round
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENLA, La. (KALB) - Three of our local teams punched their tickets to Sulphur on Saturday.

Tioga beat Acadiana 4-3, Jena beat Rosepine 10-6, and Montgomery beat Oakdale 14-4.

They will join Buckeye and Grace Christian as they will play in the semifinal rounds next weekend.

