Tioga, Jena, Montgomery punch their tickets to Sulphur

CENLA, La. (KALB) - Three of our local teams punched their tickets to Sulphur on Saturday.

Tioga beat Acadiana 4-3, Jena beat Rosepine 10-6, and Montgomery beat Oakdale 14-4.

They will join Buckeye and Grace Christian as they will play in the semifinal rounds next weekend.

