Tioga, Jena, Montgomery punch their tickets to Sulphur
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENLA, La. (KALB) - Three of our local teams punched their tickets to Sulphur on Saturday.
Tioga beat Acadiana 4-3, Jena beat Rosepine 10-6, and Montgomery beat Oakdale 14-4.
They will join Buckeye and Grace Christian as they will play in the semifinal rounds next weekend.
