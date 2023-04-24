ALEXANDRIA HOMICIDE: Man shot on Louisiana Ave. confirmed dead

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office said Sedrick Dorty died the following day after arriving to the hospital in critical condition
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the man shot near Louisiana Avenue and Monroe Street on April 18 has died.

The Coroner’s Office said Sedrick Dorty died the following day, on April 19, after arriving at the hospital in critical condition.

On April 18, Alexandria Police Department Officers responded to a report of someone being shot at a convenience store on the corner of Monroe St. and Louisiana Ave.

When officers got to the scene they found Dorty laying in the road on Louisiana Ave. suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds before he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Dorty died the following day.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

