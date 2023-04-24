Man dead after falling from Plaza Tower in New Orleans, police say

Plaza Tower
Plaza Tower
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after falling from an unknown floor of one of New Orleans’ tallest buildings, according to police.

The man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, fell to his death at Plaza Tower on Monday (April 24) around 8:50 a.m. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

The man’s death marks the second incident at the deteriorating tower in just over 12 hours.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday night, a two-alarm fire broke out on the second floor. Firefighters say a large trash pile was burning.

First responders say several homeless people ran from the building at the time and escaped without injury.

RELATED STORIES

Developer Joe Jaeger to try selling deteriorating Plaza Tower, city confirms

City leaders discuss safety concerns surrounding Plaza Tower

Plaza Tower is the third-tallest building in New Orleans and has been vacant since 2002. Developer Joe Jaeger decided to give up efforts to bring it back into commerce, opting to try and sell the deteriorating high-rise.

Jaeger has enlisted the real estate advisory and brokerage firm Hospitality Real Estate Counselors (HREC) to help find a buyer for the 45-story property. However, no asking price has yet been listed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
One person dead after Pineville PD officer-involved shooting
RPSO investigating after Pineville PD shoots and kills suspect during Sunday incident.
Statement released by Pineville PD after Sunday’s deadly shooting of a suspect by police
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Second arrest made in shooting death of Calvin High School coach
Help wanted identifying suspects in Pollock area theft
The ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated laced up their walking shoes for the annual...
Second annual ‘Walk for Autism Awareness’

Latest News

LSU shooting
Victim injured in shooting near LSU campus is student, officials say
RPSO investigating after Pineville PD shoots and kills suspect during Sunday incident.
Statement released by Pineville PD after Sunday’s deadly shooting of a suspect by police
FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival...
Drake, 21 Savage rescheduling New Orleans ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour date to Sept. 20
Louisiana film industry leaders are advocating for a bill that would extend the state's tax...
Louisiana film industry leaders pushing for bill to extend incentive tax credits