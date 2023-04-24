Man dead after falling from Plaza Tower in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after falling from an unknown floor of one of New Orleans’ tallest buildings, according to police.

The man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, fell to his death at Plaza Tower on Monday (April 24) around 8:50 a.m. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

The man’s death marks the second incident at the deteriorating tower in just over 12 hours.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday night, a two-alarm fire broke out on the second floor. Firefighters say a large trash pile was burning.

First responders say several homeless people ran from the building at the time and escaped without injury.

Plaza Tower is the third-tallest building in New Orleans and has been vacant since 2002. Developer Joe Jaeger decided to give up efforts to bring it back into commerce, opting to try and sell the deteriorating high-rise.

Jaeger has enlisted the real estate advisory and brokerage firm Hospitality Real Estate Counselors (HREC) to help find a buyer for the 45-story property. However, no asking price has yet been listed.

