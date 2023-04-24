Morgan Wallen cancels show after losing his voice

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Country music star Morgan Wallen canceled the second day of his Oxford shows after losing his voice.

Thousands of fans attended Sunday night’s show at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, anticipating Wallen to perform his greatest hits.

Unfortunately, instead of seeing the star hit the stage, they were greeted with a message saying the show was canceled.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

Fans with tickets to the show will be able to receive a refund.

Wallen performed Saturday night to a sold-out crowd at the stadium.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.