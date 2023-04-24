Pineville hosts ‘Battle at Buhlow’ boat races

Buhlow Boat Racing
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville once again hosted the Battle at Buhlow boat races, a three-day National Boat Racing Association and U.S. Title Series competition.

Hundreds of racers and viewers flocked to Lake Buhlow to watch the action, which concluded on Sunday after the wind posed too dangerous a threat to race.

Over 300 racers from multiple states competed in the competition with an $8,000 tow purse.

Rhett Hebert, of the Hebert Racing Team, placed second in the Super E Hydro Sanction and the B Runabout Sanction and placed in multiple other categories.

Based out of Lafayette, Hebert said he has raced on Lake Buhlow as long as he can remember, and it’s always a treat to race on what he feels is his home course.

“I have vivid memories of growing up over here and playing in the lake and everything, watching my dad race and all that good stuff,” said Hebert. “So, it’s really special to be back over here, and to do good at your hometown course is always cool too. We had a whole bunch of family and friends that had never seen it before so they were able to come watch, and I was able to do pretty good and had them there to watch and support so, pretty cool.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Second arrest made in shooting death of Calvin High School coach
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
One person dead after Pineville PD officer-involved shooting
Help wanted identifying suspects in Pollock area theft
Natchitoches man convicted by federal jury of drug, firearms charges
RPSO investigating a body found on LA Highway 1 North.
RPSO investigating body found on LA Highway 1 North

Latest News

Buhlow Boat Racing
Buhlow Boat Racing
Pineville officer-involved shooting.
Pineville officer-involved shooting.
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
One person dead after Pineville PD officer-involved shooting
Tommy Carnline, RPSO Chief of Staff, PIO.
Tommy Carnline, RPSO Chief of Staff, PIO.