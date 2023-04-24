Pineville hosts ‘Battle at Buhlow’ boat races

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville once again hosted the Battle at Buhlow boat races, a three-day National Boat Racing Association and U.S. Title Series competition.

Hundreds of racers and viewers flocked to Lake Buhlow to watch the action, which concluded on Sunday after the wind posed too dangerous a threat to race.

Over 300 racers from multiple states competed in the competition with an $8,000 tow purse.

Rhett Hebert, of the Hebert Racing Team, placed second in the Super E Hydro Sanction and the B Runabout Sanction and placed in multiple other categories.

Based out of Lafayette, Hebert said he has raced on Lake Buhlow as long as he can remember, and it’s always a treat to race on what he feels is his home course.

“I have vivid memories of growing up over here and playing in the lake and everything, watching my dad race and all that good stuff,” said Hebert. “So, it’s really special to be back over here, and to do good at your hometown course is always cool too. We had a whole bunch of family and friends that had never seen it before so they were able to come watch, and I was able to do pretty good and had them there to watch and support so, pretty cool.”

