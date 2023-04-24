REPORT: SEC considering new significant punishments for storming football field

LSU fined after fans storm the field following win over Alabama in 2022.
LSU fined after fans storm the field following win over Alabama in 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference is looking at possibly taking away home games or forcing forfeiture for teams whose fans storm the field, according to Pat Forde with Sports Illustrated.

Forde described a scenario in which a team would be forced to play three-straight games at a rival if its fans celebrate a home win over that rival by rushing onto the field. He wrote it is one “possible sanction as the SEC searches for a stronger deterrent to field storming than six-figure fines.”

The conference created a group in November with the sole purpose of reviewing and updating policies on fans storming the field to enhance the safety of those fans and players.

LSU was fined $250,000 twice in 2022. Fans rushed the field after wins over Ole Miss and Alabama.

