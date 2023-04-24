Start times, fields for softball state tournament semifinal round

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Six teams will represent Central Louisiana in the semifinal round of the 2023 Louisiana Softball State Tournament in Sulphur.

The action will start Friday, April 28 from North Frasch Park with three different sessions (noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.)

Check below to see the start times and the field that each Cenla school will be playing on with a spot in the state championship game on the line.

NOON

Division II #1 Buckeye vs #4 David Thibodaux - Field 15

Division IV #2 Grace Christian vs #3 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville - Field 17



2:30 p.m.

DIVISION I #2 Tioga vs #3 John Curtis - Field 15

Division IV #2 Montgomery vs #6 Oak Grove - Field 18



5 p.m.

Division III #1 Sterlington vs #5 Jena - Field 16



