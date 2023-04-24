Statement released by Pineville PD after Sunday’s deadly shooting of a suspect by police

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Police Chief Darrell Basco released a statement Monday morning after a suspect was shot and killed by Pineville PD during an incident on Sunday.

Here is what was shared by Chief Basco:

“Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department was dispatched to the 2900 block of LA 107 in response to a family disturbance.

Unfortunately, after numerous attempts to bring calm to the situation, a person lost his life in an altercation with Pineville Police officers.

Pineville Police Chief Darrell Basco has asked Sheriff Mark Wood and the Rapides Sheriff’s Office to investigate with assistance from the Alexandria Police Department the incident for transparency to the community.

Chief Basco also notified District Attorney Phillip Terrell and his office, who are also reviewing the incident.

Future releases on the progress of the investigation will be made by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

The loss of a life is always tragic and we pray for the family and for our officers who were involved in this horrible incident.

Darrell Basco, Pineville Chief of Police

The investigation by RPSO is ongoing. The identity of the person that was shot has not yet been released.

