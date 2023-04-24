Trio of friends win $3M top prize in lottery scratch-off game

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant...
The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Three friends who make it a habit of playing the lottery together won the $3 million top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s 50X the Money game.

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.

“We always stop and play,” Walter Mendez said.

As he scratched the ticket, he said to Delores Vigil and Juan Carlos Fuentes, “I think we’ve got something!”

The friends chose to take the cash option of $1,875,000 before taxes, split three ways. Each friend took home $625,000 before taxes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, this is the second top prize claimed which means two more remain unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
One person dead after Pineville PD officer-involved shooting
RPSO investigating after Pineville PD shoots and kills suspect during Sunday incident.
Statement released by Pineville PD after Sunday’s deadly shooting of a suspect by police
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Second arrest made in shooting death of Calvin High School coach
Help wanted identifying suspects in Pollock area theft
The ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated laced up their walking shoes for the annual...
Second annual ‘Walk for Autism Awareness’

Latest News

FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
U.S. government embassy employees are out of Sudan, says the Biden Administration.
Crisis in Sudan: United States works to get Americans out
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, on April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Famous Twitter users disavow Musk over verification return
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand"...
‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera charged with punching brother