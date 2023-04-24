Two teenagers arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide on 15th Street

A 16-year-old and 14-year-old are facing charges in connection to the Alexandria homicide
A 16-year-old and 14-year-old are facing charges in connection to the Alexandria homicide(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a homicide on April 15 on 15th Street in Alexandria.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, just after 8 p.m. on April 15, APD was dispatched to the area of 15th Street and Madison Street in reference to someone being shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found John McGraw, 63 of Alexandria, shot and lying near the intersection. McGraw was taken to a local hospital, but eventually passed away on April 22.

On Monday, the Alexandria Detective Division arrested two people in connection to the homicide. A 16-year old male juvenile from Alexandria was arrested and is facing charges of Second Degree Murder and Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun. A 14-year old male juvenile from Alexandria was also arrested and is facing a charge of Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun.

APD shared that this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
One person dead after Pineville PD officer-involved shooting
RPSO investigating after Pineville PD shoots and kills suspect during Sunday incident.
Statement released by Pineville PD after Sunday’s deadly shooting of a suspect by police
The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15...
Second arrest made in shooting death of Calvin High School coach
Help wanted identifying suspects in Pollock area theft
The ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated laced up their walking shoes for the annual...
Second annual ‘Walk for Autism Awareness’

Latest News

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy hosted a Rural Community Funding Summit in Leesville to help rural...
Sen. Cassidy hosts Rural Community Funding Summit in Leesville
LSU shooting
Shooting near LSU campus leaves student injured
Sedrick Dorty (submitted by the Dorty family)
ALEXANDRIA HOMICIDE: Man shot on Louisiana Ave. confirmed dead
The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office said Sedrick Dorty died the following day after arriving to...
ALEXANDRIA HOMICIDE: Man shot on Louisiana Ave. confirmed dead