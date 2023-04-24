Two teenagers arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide on 15th Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a homicide on April 15 on 15th Street in Alexandria.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, just after 8 p.m. on April 15, APD was dispatched to the area of 15th Street and Madison Street in reference to someone being shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found John McGraw, 63 of Alexandria, shot and lying near the intersection. McGraw was taken to a local hospital, but eventually passed away on April 22.

On Monday, the Alexandria Detective Division arrested two people in connection to the homicide. A 16-year old male juvenile from Alexandria was arrested and is facing charges of Second Degree Murder and Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun. A 14-year old male juvenile from Alexandria was also arrested and is facing a charge of Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun.

APD shared that this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

