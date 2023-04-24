Victim injured in shooting near LSU campus is student, officials say

The message was sent by LSU’s alert system at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police are investigating a shooting that left a student injured near an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street.

It said, “LSUPD on scene of reported shots fired near Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street. Suspects are no longer on scene. Avoid the area.”

LSU officials released the following statement about the shooting:

First responders say the shooting victim went to the hospital on their own. Officials with LSU said the victim was released from the hospital.

The motive remains unclear. LSU Police are leading the investigation.

Call LSU Police or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP with any information.

This is a developing story check back later for details.

