Victim injured in shooting near LSU campus is student, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police are investigating a shooting that left a student injured near an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street.

A message was sent out by LSU’s alert system at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

It said, “LSUPD on scene of reported shots fired near Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street. Suspects are no longer on scene. Avoid the area.”

LSU officials released the following statement about the shooting:

LSU Police continue to investigate an incident that occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday night near West Chimes Street. The University is providing every available resource to support any students impacted by this incident. The only victim known at this time, an LSU student, was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle and was released early this morning, and no fatalities or life-threatening injuries were sustained. Police have reopened the area to the public and continue to work the case around the clock. As we uncover more details, we will provide updates, and we encourage anyone with information related to this matter to contact LSU PD.

First responders say the shooting victim went to the hospital on their own. Officials with LSU said the victim was released from the hospital.

The motive remains unclear. LSU Police are leading the investigation.

Call LSU Police or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP with any information.

This is a developing story check back later for details.

