Arrests made in La. Highway 1 North homicide

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested in relation to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office’s homicide investigation on Louisiana Highway 1 North.

Donald Ray Sias, Jr., 32, of Alexandria, has been charged with contempt on non-support, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, carjacking, second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Otha Lee Tatum, Sr., 39, of Alexandria, has been charged with obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy.

(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

To recap, on April 20, a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development mowing crew discovered a body in a ditch in the 6000 block of LA HWY 1 North. The body has been identified as Rochaune L. Prenell, 42, of Alexandria. His cause of death appeared to be gunshot wounds, but an autopsy report is still pending.

Early on Friday, April 21, RPSO named Sias, Jr. as a person of interest in the homicide. He was arrested without incident on Kilkenny Lane in Alexandria.

After further investigation, Tatum, Sr. was named as a suspect and was arrested on Monday, April 24.

Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where they remain at the time of this post. The bond for Sias, Jr. has been set at $1,226,000, and the bond for Tatum Sr. has been set at $125,000.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Hagan at (318) 473-6727 or local law enforcement.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

