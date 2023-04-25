Bill to legalize marijuana in La. fails in committee

Marijuana
Marijuana(KWTX)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another year and that means another effort by lawmakers to legalize marijuana in Louisiana.

Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, brought the bill up several years in a row now, none with any success. She said she’ll continue to bring it up until it gets the votes.

Lawmakers on the Criminal Justice Committee heard her pitch yet again on Tuesday, April 25.

With only three votes in support, HB 24 was shelved.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO investigating after Pineville PD shoots and kills suspect during Sunday incident.
Statement released by Pineville PD after Sunday’s deadly shooting of a suspect by police
A 16-year-old and 14-year-old are facing charges in connection to the Alexandria homicide
Two teenagers arrested in connection to Alexandria homicide on 15th Street
Sedrick Dorty (submitted by the Dorty family)
ALEXANDRIA HOMICIDE: Man shot on Louisiana Ave. confirmed dead
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
One person dead after Pineville PD officer-involved shooting
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana

Latest News

2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
.
Central Louisiana Delegation Caucus holds its first meeting
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin (Soure: La SOS)
Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election as Secretary of State
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project