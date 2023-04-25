Former ACA Athlete of the Week, Rubin Seastrunk, signs with Centenary

Menard's Seastrunk signs with Centenary College
Menard's Seastrunk signs with Centenary College(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you turned on the film from a Menard football game this past season, you likely saw a lot of Rubin Seastrunk making big plays in the ground game while breaking tackles.

College coaches certainly took notice and on Monday, April 24, the former ACA Athlete of the Week signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Centenary College.

Seastrunk finished the 2022 regular season at Menard with over 750 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. This includes one game against Pickering where the Eagle running back finished the night with 224 yards on the ground and five scores.

Centenary College announced they would bring football back for the fall of 2024 after nearly 50 years of not having a program.

