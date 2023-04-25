Grace Christian’s Shealbie Whatley signs with LSUA

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shealbie Whatley will be joining the LSUA General’s soccer team in the fall.

Whatley has been an all-district soccer player every year of her high school career, including making the first team in three years, along with being named to the all-Cenla team.

She has won four district titles and was named the team MVP in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Whatley will be ready to take the field for the Generals in the fall.

