Grace Christian’s Shealbie Whatley signs with LSUA

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shealbie Whatley will be joining the LSUA General’s soccer team in the fall.

Whatley has been an all-district soccer player every year of her high school career, including making the first team in three years, along with being named to the all-Cenla team.

She has won four district titles and was named the team MVP in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Whatley will be ready to take the field for the Generals in the fall.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.