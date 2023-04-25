Leesville school trespasser outpatient at behavioral clinic

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A woman who was reported trespassing onto Pickering High School campus in Leesville last week is an outpatient at Oceans Behavioral Hospital in DeRidder, according to Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

West Central’s Best, a broadcast and media production company based in Leesville, first reported the incident, stating the female was able to gain access to the school campus on Thursday, April 20. She then got on the bus at the end of the day and was dropped off at the Middle School and Teen Center (MST), an after-care center in Fort Polk. When questioned by a worker at the center, the woman fled the area.

Staff at Pickering High was made aware of the issue the following day and began investigating with the assistance of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The woman reportedly returned to the campus again on Friday afternoon, so the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted and took the woman into custody, according to West Central’s Best.

In a statement regarding the incident, Pickering High School principal Jeffrey Odom tells KPLC, “We were made aware of an incident Friday morning about a person attempting to board a bus going to MST. We are investigating this incident. The Sheriff’s Department and Military Police are involved in the investigation. We are taking all security measures to make sure your child is safe at our school.”

We have reached back out to the school system for further clarification on how long the woman was on campus, where she was, why she wasn’t noticed, and where the resource officer was at the time.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said the woman is an outpatient at Oceans Behavioral Hospital in DeRidder where she is being treated for some type of mental issue, and he does not believe she had any intent to cause harm.

Sheriff Craft said as an outpatient, staff would pick her up in the mornings in a van provided by the clinic and drive her home after her session. She lives very close to the school, and she asked the driver to drop her off at the school.

The woman and the staff of Oceans were cooperative with police, and the woman’s supervisor at the clinic gave Craft the assurance this will not happen again.

