Montgomery will face familiar opponent to get back to the state title game

MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - The Montgomery Lady Tigers are returning to Sulphur after beating Oakdale 14-4 on Saturday in the quarterfinal round.

Last year around this time, the Tigers’ team only lost one game and finished the season 33-1 and captured the school’s first title in any sport.

They are trying to become back-to-back champions this year, but they will have to face a familiar team in Oak Grove. This is the fifth time in six years that the two teams have faced off in the semifinal round. Last year was the first time that the Lady Tigers won their matchup against them under Head Coach Paige Grayson.

Head Coach Paige Grayson, third baseman Makenzie Myers and second basemen Chole Miller said there is no easy way to win a state title and Oak Grove will be another tough challenge for them this season.

“It’s a whirlwind of feelings and emotions anytime we are on the field,” said Myers. “But it’s great to go through this against with the girls and head back to Sulphur, and we are feeling good about our chances down there.”

“If we are going to have the same performance that we did last year we are going to have to play our best,” said Grayson. “I’m not taking one team there down lightly. This will be our fifth time playing Oak Grove in six years in the semifinal round. I expect them to come out and give us a game, and we must be ready.

“To go out my senior year as back-to-back champions will be the best thing ever,” said Miller. “It’s going to be hard, but I think we can do it.”

The first pitch will be thrown at 2:30 on Friday, April 28 in Sulphur.

