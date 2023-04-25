NSU lands commitment from former 100 recruit, TCC leading scorer

New NSU forward Addison Patterson throws down thunderous dunk while at TCC.
New NSU forward Addison Patterson throws down thunderous dunk while at TCC.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - After promising during his opening press conference that this would not be a rebuilding year at Northwestern State, men’s basketball coach Rick Cabrera is beginning to reload the Demons’ roster with big name recruits.

The latest signee, Addison Patterson, is a former top-100 recruit out of high school and was the leading scorer at Tallahassee Community College last season under Coach Cabrera.

Patterson, a native of Milton, Ontario, originally started his career at Oregon where he appeared in 28 games as a freshman. Patterson would bounce around to a number of other schools including Nevada and Salt Lake Community College before finding a home at TCC.

While there, he led the Eagles in scoring all the way to the NJCAA semifinals. Patterson put up 19.4 PPG on the floor in just over 23 minutes a night.

Patterson is expected to be one of the prized pieces in Coach Cabrera’s first season in Natchitoches.

